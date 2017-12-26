Champaign firefighters work to put out fully engulfed home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at 1806 Park Haven Drive, Monday, December 26, 2017, at 4:34 a.m. Upon arrival on the scene, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-family home. Suppression efforts began immediately.

A neighbor noticed flames coming from the residence and called 911. Once on scene, firefighters deployed multiple hose lines defensively around the home after finding heavy fire conditions and a partial roof collapse. Crews remain on the scene putting out the remaining hot spots. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported. The occupants were not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined as investigators remain on scene performing their scene examination. The occupants will be displaced because of this fire.

The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan. Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.

Champaign firefighters are in the defensive mode at 1806 Park Haven Drive. Fully involved upon arrival @champaigncity pic.twitter.com/HCHvGTn1bS — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) December 26, 2017







