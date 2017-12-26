Missing woman found safePosted:
Most Popular Stories
Missing woman found safe
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department is searching for 53-year-old Carmon D. Edwards, missing since Christmas morning.
Two killed in single car crash
CHAMPAIGN CO. Ill., (WAND) - Two people are dead after a single car crash in Champaign County and IL 130 Northbound is shut down.
Decatur man shot to death on Christmas night
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old Decatur man was shot to death on Christmas night.
Two inmates escape from the Christian County jail
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Two inmates have escaped the Christian County jail in Taylorville.
Salvation Army warms homeless during cold snap
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — When it comes to Cole Childress, “colorful” might be an understatement.
December 27: Celebrating a health anniversary
I stepped on the scale exactly one year ago. It was the day, unbeknownst to me at the time, my life would start to change.
Red kettles bring in more than $150k in Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Red kettles in Decatur rang up some nice donations for the Decatur Salvation Army.
Davis: Tax cut money will not come from Medicare
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, says entitlements will not have to be cut to pay for recently passed tax cuts.
Champaign firefighters work to put out fully engulfed home
Champaign firefighters worked through Tuesday morning to put out a heavy residential fire.
Rauner signs bill to roll back LLC fees
CHICAGO (WAND) - It is now more affordable to start and own a small business in Illinois.
Most Popular Videos
Car crashes into Kroger store display
Wednesday Morning Forecast
WAND News at 10PM: 12/26/2017
Deputies: Suspect dumped dogs in McLean County
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 12/22/2017
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
Manufacturing plant to hire over 500 workers
Frazier embracing big moments
Wednesday's Forecast
Megan O'Dell bids farewell
Current Events
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
