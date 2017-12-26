Missing woman found safe

BREAKING NEWS: Mattoon police say they have found missing 53-year-old Carmon Edwards. They say she is safe and sound.

UPDATE. (WAND)- At around 7:30 A.M. today the Mattoon Police Department found Carmon Edwards vehicle. The Bloomington Police Department says they were notified by Mattoon PD that her vehicle was found abandoned in their town.

The Mattoon Police Department, Mattoon Fire Department, and Illinois State Police District 10 are continuing to search for Carmon. ISP also has a plane conducting an aerial search through the area that she was last seen.

The Bloomington police department is asking the public to continue sharing Ms. Edwards photo on social media until she is found.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department is searching for 53-year-old Carmon D. Edwards. They say she went missing around 11:00 Christmas morning.

She was driving her light gold (champagne) colored 2004 Mitsubishi Galant. Its license plane number is 8219185. Police think Carmon was heading toward Washington and/or Pekin for a family gathering.

Carmon is about 5'6" tall, 140 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown/reddish hair. She may have been wearing blue jeans and a dark blue coat. The picture of the car in this story is similar to what she may have been driving.

The Bloomington Police Department is working jointly with the Illinois State Police on this case. Anyone with information about the location of Carmon D. Edwards is asked to contact Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888 or Det. Jeff Engle (309) 434-2371.