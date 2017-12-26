Police searching for woman missing since Christmas

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department is searching for 53-year-old Carmon D. Edwards. They say she went missing around 11:00 Christmas morning.

She was driving her light gold (champagne) colored 2004 Mitsubishi Galant. Its license plane number is 8219185. Police think Carmon was heading toward Washington and/or Pekin for a family gathering.

Carmon is about 5'6" tall, 140 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown/reddish hair. She may have been wearing blue jeans and a dark blue coat. The picture of the car in this story is similar to what she may have been driving.

The Bloomington Police Department is working jointly with the Illinois State Police on this case. Anyone with information about the location of Carmon D. Edwards is asked to contact Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888 or Det. Jeff Engle (309) 434-2371.