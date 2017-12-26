Two killed in single car crash

CHAMPAIGN CO. Ill., (WAND) - Two people are dead after a single car crash in Champaign County. ISP says the car was heading north on IL Route 130.

They say that's when the car went off the road and into a ditch. The car slammed into a tree killing two passengers, a 78-year-old woman and a 55-year- old woman. The driver, an 81-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say both people in the front were wearing their seatbelts.

They have closed IL 130 Northbound indefinitely and are still investigating what caused the crash.