Two killed in single car crash

CHAMPAIGN CO. Ill., (WAND) - Two people are dead after a single car crash in Champaign County. ISP says the car was heading north on IL Route 130. 

They say that's when the car went off the road and into a ditch. The car slammed into a tree killing two passengers, a 78-year-old woman and a 55-year- old woman. The driver, an 81-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Troopers say both people in the front were wearing their seatbelts. 

They have closed IL 130 Northbound indefinitely and are still investigating what caused the crash.  

