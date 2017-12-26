Red kettles bring in more than $150k in Decatur

Posted:

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Red kettles in Decatur rang up some nice donations for the Decatur Salvation Army.

Bell ringers brought in more than $150,000 this year.  The money is part of an overall fundraising goal of $470,000.  The red kettle campaign ended on Saturday evening.

The Salvation Army has numerous programs helping the poor and homeless.

The Salvation Army still needs donations.  If you make a contribution this week it is tax deductible for the 2017 tax year. 

