Davis: Tax cut money will not come from Medicare

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, says entitlements will not have to be cut to pay for recently passed tax cuts.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, anything like that,” Davis told WAND News. Davis says the cuts will allow more companies to invest in jobs in the U.S. instead of in other countries. “We believe that’s going to allow more tax dollars to come into our federal coffers and not have that deficit.”

President Trump and Republicans say people will start seeing the impact of the cuts in February.

“We’re going to see more money in the pockets of families come February when you get your check your employers are going to withhold less money,” Davis stated.

The IRS is not expected to calculate new tax rates for 2018 until February.