Illini freshman Frazier embracing the big moments

CHAMPAIGN -- When the game is on the line the Illini have a guy who has ice water in his veins.

His name is Trent Frazier. The point guard from Wellington, Florida was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week Tuesday, just a few days after helping the Illini secure Braggin' Rights for the fifth year in a row.

Frazier scored a career high 22 points against Missouri, and knocked down 10 of 11 free throws.

