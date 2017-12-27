December warmth to December deep freezePosted:
Missing woman found safe
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department is searching for 53-year-old Carmon D. Edwards, missing since Christmas morning.
Activists discuss solutions to Decatur's rising crime rate
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Ten homicides. Ten lives ended. Ten families torn apart.
Decatur man shot to death on Christmas night
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old Decatur man was shot to death on Christmas night.
Two killed in single car crash
CHAMPAIGN CO. Ill., (WAND) - Two people are dead after a single car crash in Champaign County and IL 130 Northbound is shut down.
December warmth to December deep freeze
Decatur, Ill (WAND) - In recent weeks boats could be spotted on Lake Decatur with fishermen looking for a nice late season game fish. Now the lake is covered with ice.
Two inmates escape from the Christian County jail
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Two inmates have escaped the Christian County jail in Taylorville.
WAND Interactive Radar
Davis: Tax cut money will not come from Medicare
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, says entitlements will not have to be cut to pay for recently passed tax cuts.
Salvation Army warms homeless during cold snap
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — When it comes to Cole Childress, “colorful” might be an understatement.
