Car safety hacks for cold tempsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Missing woman found safe
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department is searching for 53-year-old Carmon D. Edwards, missing since Christmas morning.
-
Firefighters battle flames, cold weather
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur firefighter Brandon Mandernach fights fire in ice.
-
Decatur man shot to death on Christmas night
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old Decatur man was shot to death on Christmas night.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Activists discuss solutions to Decatur's rising crime rate
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Ten homicides. Ten lives ended. Ten families torn apart.
-
The Latest: Highest Northeast peak sets cold-weather record
The bitter cold this week underscores a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid: Their dollars aren't going to go as far this winter.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Two killed in single car crash
CHAMPAIGN CO. Ill., (WAND) - Two people are dead after a single car crash in Champaign County and IL 130 Northbound is shut down.
-
Car safety hacks for cold temps
DECATUR Ill. (WAND)- Cold weather and cars, something many of us don't loOK forward to dealing with. But, there are simple steps you can follow to keep your car running properly when we ourselves are having a hard time getting started. "Do a quick walk, around the car,” says Jay Billingsley the owner of Billingsley service center. “You want to make sure all the lighting is working properly; the head lights are clean and free of obstructions and that they are functio...
-
HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHT ZONE: Thursday
The holiday madness continues for basketball teams across central Illinois.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Thursday's Forecast
-
Highlights: Sages Hoopla, Pekin Tournament, Effingham/Teutopolis Tournament
-
WAND News at 6PM: 12/27/2017
-
Early morning Decatur house fire
-
WAND Friday Frenzy, Part 5: 8/25/2017
-
Springfield Deacon honored for World War II service
-
-
Judge allows accused basketball player to travel to Germany
-
O'Charley's shut down after sanitary inspection report
-
Rauner signs bill to roll back LLC fees
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-