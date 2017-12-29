Possible homicide suspect leads deputies on a chase through Champaign CountyPosted: Updated:
Forsyth family saves crash victims on Christmas Eve
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) — In life, seconds matter — and second chances matter even more.
Possible homicide suspect leads deputies on a chase through Champaign County
The chase ended outside Mahomet-Seymour High School, when police confronted a man with a knife.
Zoning controversy in the hands of Decatur council on Tuesday
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Two zoning issues, which could face opposition, will come before the Decatur City Council on Tuesday.
Decatur man shot to death on Christmas night
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old Decatur man was shot to death on Christmas night.
Activists discuss solutions to Decatur's rising crime rate
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Ten homicides. Ten lives ended. Ten families torn apart.
HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHT ZONE: Friday
Several holiday tournaments wrapped up Friday night, including the St. Teresa, Eisenhower, Effingham/Teutopolis, and Pekin tournaments.
Two killed in single car crash
CHAMPAIGN CO. Ill., (WAND) - Two people are dead after a single car crash in Champaign County and IL 130 Northbound is shut down.
Missing woman found safe
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department is searching for 53-year-old Carmon D. Edwards, missing since Christmas morning.
O'Charley's shut down after sanitary inspection report
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - O'Charley's in Forsyth was shut down Monday after a health code violation.
Friday's Forecast
Holiday highlights: St. Teresa, Collinsville
Pregnant woman dies in drive by shooting
Deputies: Suspect dumped dogs in McLean County
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 12/22/2017
Car crashes into Kroger store display
5 face meth charges after Springfield traffic stop
Glenwood cranks out baseball talent at unmatched clip
Illinois Made, Illinois Proud: Macon Resources
