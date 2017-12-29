Possible homicide suspect leads deputies on a chase through Champaign County

UPDATE: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Officers arrested a knife-wielding man outside Mahomet-Seymour High School in connection with the robbery of a Champaign convenience store and the killing of a 60-year-old woman, police said.

The man, 41-year-old Richard Stover of Champaign, faces preliminary charges of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, according to police.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday, Champaign Police were called to the Walgreens at 1713 West Springfield Avenue on reports of a robbery. Police say the suspect demanded money from a clerk then drove off with the money.

A Champaign Police Officer found the suspect’s vehicle in the 1800 block of Sangamon, and officers began watching the vehicle. Just before 7 a.m., officers reported seeing someone get in the vehicle. A police officer pulled his squad car behind the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect backed into the squad car, maneuvered around it and drove off, according to police.

Police officers chased the suspect for about ten minutes before ending the chase over public safety concerns.

At around 10 a.m., officers conducted a welfare check at the home of the suspect’s relative and found a 60-year-old woman dead. Police said they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.

Around 10:30, Champaign Police and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect driving near Cardinal Road and Rising Road. The suspect drove off again. During the chase that followed, a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy shot at the suspect vehicle, according to the press release. Illinois State Police are leading an investigation into the firing of that shot.

The chase continued until officers found the vehicle empty in a ditch on North Division in Mahomet. Officers searched and found the suspect outside Mahomet High School around 11 a.m. The man showed a knife and refused to put it down, police said. Officers used a Taser against the suspect, and arrested him before he was taken to the hospital for treatment and released to Champaign Police.

In a Facebook post, Mahomet-Seymour School District said a "small number" of students were at the school for athletic practices and were kept safe and secure until the end of the incident.

Crime scene investigators are processing the scene of the suspected homicide and detectives following up on the original robbery at Walgreens. Police ask that anyone with information about either investigation call the Champaign Police Investigation Division at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.

