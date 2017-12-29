Counselor offers suggestions for New Year's sobriety

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- New Year’s celebrations can be challenging for alcoholics in recovery and others trying to stay sober, behavioral health workers warn.

"A lot of people who are coming right into recovery, they might not know how to do these celebrations without using the substances, without getting intoxicated or getting into their old habits, so one challenge would be to get new habits,” explained Emily Dungey, an outpatient therapist at Memorial Behavioral Health-Counseling Associates.

Counselors at Memorial offered suggestions for people in recovery as well as their families and friends: