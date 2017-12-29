Zoning controversy in the hands of Decatur council on Tuesday

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Two zoning issues, which could face opposition, will come before the Decatur City Council on Tuesday.

The first issue would allow commercial development on the corner of Ash Avenue and U.S. Route 51. A developer is seeking to place two restaurants on the site. A previous attempt to build an Aldi at the location was rejected by the council.

The second zoning will allow the construction of a new fire station at 330 W. Mound Road. The station would replace fire station number 5 located next to Brettwood Village.

Decatur has been renovating some of its aging fire stations. The last one was constructed in the early 90s. The city is also looking at eventually replacing the cities oldest fire station at Fairview Park.

The city council will take up both zonings on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the Decatur Civic Center at 5:30pm.