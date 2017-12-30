Interstate 57 crash leaves one man dead

TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - One man is dead after a head on crash on Interstate-57 Friday night.

Illinois State Police say William Barnes, 75, was traveling southbound on Interstate 57 near mile post 225. Police say Barnes lost control of his car, crossed the median into oncoming southbound traffic and crashed head on into another car.

Police say Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver and the passengers were rushed to a local hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say everyone was wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.