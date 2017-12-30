University of Illinois Police announces interim police chief

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Police Department announced Saturday that officer Matt Myrick will be the interim police chief.

Myrick will take the reins on Jan. 1 as the interim police chief at the University of Illinois Police Department while a search for a permanent department head.

Myrick is replacing Chief Jeff Christensen, who is retiring at the end of the year to end a 32-year run at UIPD. Myrick has been with the department for over 22 years.