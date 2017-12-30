University of Illinois Police announces interim police chief

University of Illinois Police announces interim police chiefUpdated:
Forsyth family saves crash victims on Christmas Eve
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) — In life, seconds matter — and second chances matter even more.
Interstate 57 crash leaves one man dead
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - One man is dead after a head on crash on Interstate-57 Friday night. Illinois State Police say William Barnes, 75, was traveling southbound on Interstate 57 near mile post 225. Police say Barnes lost control of his car, crossed the median into oncoming southbound traffic and crashed head on into another car. Police say Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver and the passengers were rushed to a local hospital for serious, but n...
Two Decatur businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks on 15 businesses in Decatur and Forsyth that sell alcoholic beverages.
Possible homicide suspect leads deputies on a chase through Champaign County
The chase ended outside Mahomet-Seymour High School, when police confronted a man with a knife.
WAND Interactive Radar
Zoning controversy in the hands of Decatur council on Tuesday
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Two zoning issues, which could face opposition, will come before the Decatur City Council on Tuesday.
Decatur man shot to death on Christmas night
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old Decatur man was shot to death on Christmas night.
Firefighters battle flames, cold weather
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur firefighter Brandon Mandernach fights fire in ice.
Activists discuss solutions to Decatur's rising crime rate
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Ten homicides. Ten lives ended. Ten families torn apart.
Missing woman found safe
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department is searching for 53-year-old Carmon D. Edwards, missing since Christmas morning.
Friday's Forecast
Holiday highlights: St. Teresa, Collinsville
Saturday's Forecast
Pregnant woman dies in drive by shooting
Deputies: Suspect dumped dogs in McLean County
Red Barn Kitchen to open at Decatur Airport
WAND News at 5PM: 12/29/2017
Car crashes into Kroger store display
