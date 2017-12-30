Two Decatur businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks on 15 businesses in Decatur and Forsyth that sell alcoholic beverages.

Of those businesses, two sold alcoholic beverages to underage participants. Those businesses included the Circle K, located at 3798 N. Woodford St., Decatur and United Discount, located at 737 S. Jasper St., Decatur. The clerk that sold the alcohol at each business was issued a notice to appear in court for the offense of selling alcoholic beverages to a minor. The reports detailing the arrest will be completed and forwarded to the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office and the City of Decatur Legal Department.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office routinely conducts alcohol and tobacco compliance checks throughout the year at businesses that sell such products and more checks will be conducted in the near future. They commend businesses and employee’s that are diligent in checking identification of the underage participants and refusing to sell the product without identification. The businesses that were checked will be receiving a letter in the mail in the next couple of weeks informing them that they passed the compliance check.