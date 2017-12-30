Annual Springfield New Years Eve firework display is canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Bitterly cold weather prompted organizers of an annual New Year's Eve fireworks display in Springfield to cancel this year's show.

First Night Springfield officials announced Friday that Sunday's planned downtown fireworks display has been called off, but an array of indoor arts performances will go on as planned at various venues in and around the state's capital city.

Sunday's high temperature in Springfield is expected to reach only 9 degrees.

Officials say the fireworks display will eventually be rescheduled for a warmer date