Historic day for local teams at tournaments across Illinois

It was an historic day of high school basketball at the flurry of holiday tournaments all over the state. At Collinsville, coach Lawrence Thomas guided the Southeast Spartans to their first title in 27 years of entering the field in Collinsville. They knocked off the host Kahoks 68-56 in the championship on Saturday night.



In the third place game, MacArthur's recently minted 1,000-point scorer Armon Brummett (who reached the mark on Friday) and the Generals fell to Lincoln 48-36. The Railers clamped down on defense, limiting the Generals to just 21 second half points to erase a 15-11 halftime deficit and pick up the win.



Southeast's Terrion Murdix and Kobe Medley earned All-Tournament honors along with Lincoln's Isaiah Bowers.



Falconmania continued on Saturday in Monticello, where recent 2A state football champion Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley kept its red-hot streak alive at Holiday Hoopla. The Falcons knocked off four-time defending tournament champion Ridgeview 47-41 in the title game on Saturday night, sealing the program's first Hoopla championship.



The Lady Sages took home their second straight Hoopla title, knocking off PBL 53-38 in the finals to improve to 12-0 on the season. Zanna Myers and Tatum McCall were named All-Tournament.



The Monticello boys team finished in third place at Holiday Hoopla with a 55-32 win over PBL. The Sages improved to 8-1 on the season thanks in part to leading scorer Calvin Fisher (14 points), a senior wing who is interviewed in the above video along with head coach Kevin Roy.