Illinois fends off Grand Canyon for 10th win

Two Decatur businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks on 15 businesses in Decatur and Forsyth that sell alcoholic beverages.
Forsyth family saves crash victims on Christmas Eve
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) — In life, seconds matter — and second chances matter even more.
Interstate 57 crash leaves one man dead
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - One man is dead after a head on crash on Interstate-57 Friday night. Illinois State Police say William Barnes, 75, was traveling southbound on Interstate 57 near mile post 225. Police say Barnes lost control of his car, crossed the median into oncoming southbound traffic and crashed head on into another car. Police say Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver and the passengers were rushed to a local hospital for serious, but n...
Historic day for local teams at tournaments across Illinois
It was an historic day of high school basketball at the flurry of holiday tournaments all over the state. At Collinsville, coach Lawrence Thomas guided the Southeast Spartans to their first title in 27 years of entering the field in Collinsville. They knocked off the host Kahoks 68-56 in the championship on Saturday night. In the third place game, MacArthur's recently minted 1,000-point scorer Armon Brummett (who reached the mark on Friday) and the Generals fell to Lincoln 48-36.
Possible homicide suspect leads deputies on a chase through Champaign County
The chase ended outside Mahomet-Seymour High School, when police confronted a man with a knife.
Firefighters battle flames, cold weather
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur firefighter Brandon Mandernach fights fire in ice.
Annual Springfield New Years Eve firework display is canceled
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Bitterly cold weather prompted organizers of an annual New Year's Eve fireworks display in Springfield to cancel this year's show.
Missing woman found safe
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Bloomington Police Department is searching for 53-year-old Carmon D. Edwards, missing since Christmas morning.
Saturday's Forecast
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
Deputies: Suspect dumped dogs in McLean County
Eastern Illinois quarterback makes one-of-a-kind 'handoff'
Car crashes into Kroger store display
The Fabric Cobbler finds growth in Forsyth
