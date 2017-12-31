Illinois fends off Grand Canyon for 10th win

CHAMPAIGN -- Many of the same issues crept back into the picture for the Illini after their one-week post-Braggin' Rights hiatus. 20 turnovers. A slow start resulting in a five-point halftime deficit.



But on Saturday night the Illini (10-5) caught fire offensively in the second half against Grand Canyon (10-5) and hit free throws down the stretch to beat the Antelopes 62-58. In that second period, Illinois shot 50 percent from the floor.



Leron Black led the Illini with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while freshman guard Trent Frazier added 14 points and provided a crucial spurt of production in the mid second half that helped solidify the comeback.



Illinois kicks back into Big Ten play on Wednesday, January 3 at Minnesota. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.