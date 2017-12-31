Organ donor registration ago lowered

ILLINOIS, (WAND) - Starting Jan. 1, 16 and 17 year old will be able to become registered organ donors.

Legislation supported by state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, takes effect starting the first of the year.



Under the Scherer-backed House Bill 1805, 16 and 17 year olds will be able to register for the state's organ and tissue donor registry at the time they are issued or renew a driver's license or state identification card. According to the Secretary of State's Office, approximately 4,700 people are on the organ donor waiting list, and about 300 people die each year waiting for an organ transplant. The new law is expected to add more than 250,000 potential donors to the registry; parents and legal guardians would still have the final say until their child turns 18.



To join the registry, residents can visit the registry website, call 1-800-210-2106 or visit their nearest Secretary of State facility.

