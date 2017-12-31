Organ donor registration ago lowered

Organ donor registration ago loweredUpdated:
Police investigating two early morning shootings
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating two early Sunday morning shootings.
Two Decatur businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks on 15 businesses in Decatur and Forsyth that sell alcoholic beverages.
Local fire stations aid to Harristown house fire
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - A Saturday evening house fire displaces one family.
Urbana Police investigating apartment shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana Police are on scene of a Sunday evening shooting at 1321 North Lincoln Street.
Forsyth family saves crash victims on Christmas Eve
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) — In life, seconds matter — and second chances matter even more.
World War II Veteran New Year's remembrance
BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND)- For one local family New Year's Eve is more than just the ball dropping.
Drive sober or get pulled over
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) --The Macon County Sheriff's office and the Decatur Police Department are teaming up to keep you safe this holiday weekend.
WAND's Top On-Field Moments of 2017
From breaking national records like Mt. Zion pole vaulter Rhiannon Held did at AAU nationals to a state championship-winning kick from Rochester's Clay Alewelt to packed gyms in Decatur for the MacArthur-Eisenhower basketball rivalry and an all-time Illinois career scoring record from Shelbyville quarterback Turner Pullen, it was a year of unbelievable highs for the WAND viewing area! Join sports director Gordon Voit on a trip down memory lane for the top on-field moments in high sch...
WAND Interactive Radar
Decatur man shot to death on Christmas night
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old Decatur man was shot to death on Christmas night.
New Year's Forecast
Monday Morning Forecast
Interstate 57 crash leaves one man dead
Car crashes into Kroger store display
I-TEAM: Sex Trafficking
Closing of grocery 'devastating'
Historic day for local teams at tournaments across Illinois
I-TEAM: Sex Website Facing Scrutiny
