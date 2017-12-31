Local fire stations aid to Harristown house fire

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - A Saturday evening house fire displaces one family.

Harristown Fire officials say they were called to a house off the Gravel Pit Road in Harristown around 6:30 P.M. Saturday night.

Crews say, the house is a total loss and only a few contents were salvageable. Fire officials say no one was home at the time the fire started.

A neighbor was able to rescue the family dog.

Warrensburg, Niantic, South Wheatland, Mt. Zion, Decatur, Long Creek, South Macon, and Blue Mound were also dispatched to the scene for 4 hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials say it's not suspicious.

The Decatur Ambulance and the Red Cross were called to support the firefighters with rehab, drinks and food.

No injuries were reported.