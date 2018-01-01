New state laws affect parents, others

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 changes to Illinois law take effect at the start of 2018.

Among those laws:

  • HB 1895, which requires police be trained in recognizing and handling stress, trauma and post-traumatic stress that come with police work.
  • HB 2390, which adds crimes committed on the grounds of a religious facility to the definition of hate crimes.
  • HB 2626, which provides that people who are blind cannot be denied parenting time or participation in adoption or foster care because they are blind.
  • SB 369, which allows authorities to prosecute out-of-state drug dealers who illegally supply drugs that cause overdoses in Illinois.

For a full listing of all bills that take effect January 1, 2018, click here.

