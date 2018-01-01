New state laws affect parents, others

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 changes to Illinois law take effect at the start of 2018.

Among those laws:

HB 1895, which requires police be trained in recognizing and handling stress, trauma and post-traumatic stress that come with police work.

HB 2390, which adds crimes committed on the grounds of a religious facility to the definition of hate crimes.

HB 2626, which provides that people who are blind cannot be denied parenting time or participation in adoption or foster care because they are blind.

SB 369, which allows authorities to prosecute out-of-state drug dealers who illegally supply drugs that cause overdoses in Illinois.

