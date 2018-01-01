Drug bust nets marijuana worth millions

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies seized 1,000 pounds of marijuana during a Jacksonville traffic stop.

Law enforcement leaders say a Morgan County deputy enlisted the help of an Illinois trooper and K-9 officer to search an RV occupied by Muhammad Usama, 21, and Syed Fraz Ahmad, 43, on Sunday morning. Just before 10 a.m., the search team found the drugs at 201 Loves Dr. in South Jacksonville.

A press release from deputies says both suspects are from Houston.

Deputies say the drugs have a street value of about $5,000,000. The Illinois State Police CEIG Unit, DEA Task Force and South Jacksonville Police helped seize the marijuana.

Usama and Ahmad are in the Morgan County Detention Center Monday and are held without bond. Deputies say the men each face a cannabis trafficking charge. They will both be in court on Feb. 13.

Morgan County deputies are investigating the case this week.