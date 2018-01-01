First responders investigate water main break

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police are working to investigate a water main break in Springfield.

Officers tell WAND-TV the break happened Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of North Dirksen Parkway. As of 5:00 p.m., first responders say they had fixed the break.

They say an air release valve issue caused the water main break.

Police say the city received several other phone calls about possible water main breaks, but added they could only confirm the North Dirksen Parkway issue.

WAND-TV will update this story with new details as they become available.