Nursing home patient found outside, dies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department, Champaign County Coroner and the Illinois Department of Public Health are investigating after a patient got outside and died.
Drug bust nets marijuana worth millions
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies seized 1,000 pounds of marijuana during a Jacksonville traffic stop.
Decatur welcomes first 2018 baby
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The year’s first Decatur newborn has arrived on earth.
House destroyed in New Year's Eve fire
PANA, Ill. (WAND) – An overnight fire in Pana left a house completely destroyed.
Medicaid overhaul adds clients, bumps up cost
ILLINOIS (WAND) – More Illinoisans will be added to Medicaid coverage as part of a new statewide plan.
WAND's Top Inspirational Sports Moments of 2017
From nationally viral videos to a shout-out from Governor Bruce Rauner, local members of the 217 community inspired folks well beyond the WAND viewing area in 2017. Join sports director Gordon Voit as he revisits the lessons we learned this past year. WAND Sports also celebrated the top on-field moments of 2017 on New Year's Eve.
City council to vote on strip mall, fire station
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A controversial corner in Decatur could soon be home to a Chipotle if the Decatur City Council approves the plans on Tuesday evening.
Police: Pizza delivery worker attacked with bat
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Police say someone attacked a pizza delivery driver with a bat over the weekend.
New state laws affect parents, others
Dozens of new laws take effect with the New Year.
10 vehicles crash on I-72,I-74
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say at least 10 vehicles were involved in separate crashes on Interstate 72 and 74 Tuesday morning.
-
WAND's Top On-Field Moments of 2017
