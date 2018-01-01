House destroyed in New Year's Eve fire

PANA, Ill. (WAND) – An overnight fire in Pana left a house completely destroyed.

Firefighters say it happened after 1:40 Monday morning in the 500 block of South Sheridan Dr. while the homeowners were out of the two-story house. That family, which includes two adults and five children, was attending a gathering on New Year’s Eve.

Crews say flames completely engulfed the house within minutes of the initial fire report. They described the damage as a “total loss”.

Firefighters tell WAND-TV they believe a possible electrical issue caused the fire. The family had reported issues with their space heater and with fuses blowing.

Investigators say the fire did not cause any injuries.

The fire remains under investigation on Monday night. Anyone with information should call Pana firefighters at (217)562-2121.