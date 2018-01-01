Police: Pizza delivery worker attacked with bat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Police say someone attacked a pizza delivery driver with a bat over the weekend.

After 1:30 Saturday morning, officers tell WAND-TV someone in a house along the 1200 block of Springfield’s Milton Avenue denied entry to the delivery person before another man approached with the bat. The worker then ran from the scene.

Police say someone stole the delivery person’s 2005 Chevrolet Equinox at the scene. Investigators later found it and returned it.

The delivery person ended up in hospital care at HSHS St. John’s Hospital with injuries police called non-life threatening.

Officers are looking for information on this attack. Call Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427 to leave an anonymous tip.