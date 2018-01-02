WAND's Top Inspirational Sports Moments of 2017

Posted:
Sports director Gordon Voit celebrates the most inspirational moments of 2017 in local sports.

From nationally viral videos to a shout-out from Governor Bruce Rauner, local members of the 217 community inspired folks well beyond the WAND viewing area in 2017.

Join sports director Gordon Voit as he revisits the lessons we learned this past year.

WAND Sports also celebrated the top on-field moments of 2017 on New Year's Eve.

