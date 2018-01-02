Tupper's Take: Can Illini uproot Gophers?

Posted:

Join the Herald and Review's Mark Tupper and WAND's Gordon Voit on this edition of Tupper's Take, in which they discuss Illinois' tough road test at Minnesota on Wednesday night. What makes the Gophers so dangerous? Can Mark and Gordon beat the cold? Plus who's the Central Illinois connection powering Minnesota in the post?

