Fire station, strip mall approved in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's city council has voted to approve rezoning for two different developments.

The council voted 5 to 2 in favor of a new strip mall at the corner of U.S. 51 and Ash Avenue. GMX Real Estate Group hopes the anchor store will be Chipotle. GMX says the area would include Chipotle along with retail and service-related businesses.

The approval came with an amendment, approved by a unanimous vote, to not allow video gaming in the strip mall.

It's not the first time this corner has been the topic of concern for neighbors in the area. In 2015, Aldi eyed the coroner for a new store. However, city council voted against the store opening at that location. Aldi as since picked a new location along Pershing Road.

Council members voted 7-0 to build a new fire house on West Mound Road. Currently, a home sits in this location, which neighbors say the owner died in the Spring of 2017. Gleason says the city has been in contact with the people who now own the property or handle the estate and says an opportunity was presented.

Both matters have been approved by the city zoning board.