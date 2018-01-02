DPD warns of new email scam

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are warning residents about a new email scam going around.

The Decatur Police Department said an email has been circulating that disguises itself, as being sent from the Department of Motor Vehicles. It says that you were caught speeding and you need to send them money within 72 hours.

Police say this is a scam and to not send money. The email should be deleted.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will not send out generated electronic email tickets.

If you have questions you should contact the Illinois Secretary of State.