Nursing home patient found outside, dies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department, Champaign County Coroner and the Illinois Department of Public Health are investigating after a patient got outside and died.

According to the coroners office, 89-year-old Annette White was pronounced dead at Helia Healthcare Nursing Home on Saturday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:11 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Investigators say there were no signs of trauma. However, exposure to cold temperature outside is believed to be the cause of her death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Other details about the death were not immediately known.