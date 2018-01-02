Wanted Mattoon man arrested for meth possession

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man is behind bars, accused of possessing methamphetamine.

32-year-old Laurence Thompson was arrested December 30 in the 1300 block of Richmond Avenue in Mattoon.

Thompson was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over. Officers found he had an active warrant for his arrest.

During the arrest, police said they found meth in the vehicle with him. MPD officers also said Thompson tried to obstruct police as they attempted to book him.

Thompson is charged with possession of methamphetamine and obstructing a peace officer. He was taken to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.