Man facing drug charges after trying to buy McDonalds with fake cash

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man accused of using fake cash to buy fast food ended up behind bars on drug charges.

26-year-old Forrest Donaldson of Charleston is charged with forgery and possession of methamphetamine.

He was arrested New Years Eve in the 100 block of Dettro Drive in Mattoon.

Police said Donaldson tried to buy food at McDonalds with fake currency. As he was being arrested, officers said they found meth on him.

He was taken to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.