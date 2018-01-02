Family with 3 children escape Lincoln house fire

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A family with three children escaped a fire that destroyed their home in Lincoln.

Crews were called to the fire on 6th St. around 5:15 Tuesday morning.

The Lincoln Fire Department told WAND two adults and three children got out of the house. Multiple pets were found alive inside.

The 3-alarm fire required help from the Lincoln Rural Fire Department, Atlanta Fire Department, Mt. Pulaski, Middletown, Logan County Paramedics, and the Logan EMA office warming trailer. The family is being assisted by EMA.

The three bedroom home was a rental.

Firefighting efforts were hampered when a water main broke while crews tried to use a hydrant. Power also was not cut until an hour after the fire broke out.

Other residences had to be evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.