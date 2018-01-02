Schools bump up security after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A shooting after a basketball game has left schools scrambling to increase security.

The shooting, which happened Dec. 8 as a crowd left Champaign Central High School, left three female teens injured. One of those teens was a student at Danville High School, which was the visiting team at Champaign Central on that night.

Champaign Unit 4 leaders have responded with the placement of outdoor lighting, in order to help with visibility as people leave events. They also bumped up the police presence outside of the school for a basketball game on Dec. 15.

The News-Gazette reports Urbana district leaders are also considering more lighting.

Danville school officials decided to postpone some that district’s home basketball games in December. While the new date for a girls game between Champaign Central and Danville is unknown, the newspaper reports Urbana and Danville boys and girls teams will play in a Jan. 27 doubleheader. The girls will play at 12:30 p.m. on that date, followed by the boys at 3 p.m.

Danville leaders told The News-Gazette security could be higher when Champaign Centennial visits for a Jan. 19 basketball game, but specific details about changes have not been released.

Champaign police still don’t know who fired gunshots on Dec. 8 or specifics about a motive behind the shooting. They have not arrested anyone as of Jan. 2.