Red Barn Kitchen opens at Decatur Airport

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new restaurant is set to open its doors for the first time Tuesday evening at the Decatur Airport.

Red Barn Kitchen features a "farm to table" concept and will source local products and hire local cooks in an effort to support economic growth.

Red Barn replaces the Main Hangar Restaurant that closed after nine years at the airport.

The menu lists sandwiches like a pork belly BLT and Red Barn Burger to entrees such as duck confit, venison chili, beer braised rabbit, and comfort food like chicken and waffles and braised lamb pie.

The Red Barn Kitchen will be open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Reservations have to be made in advance.

