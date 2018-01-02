Free smoke alarms available in new program

ILLINOIS (WAND) – State leaders plan to hook up Illinoisans with the warning they need in case of a fire.

“Be Alarmed!” is a program created by the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance (IFSA). Smoke alarms with sealed 10-year batteries and materials explaining fire safety tips will be available through participating fire departments across the state.

The alarms and information are free for Illinoisans to use. Fire departments are expected to install the alarms in homes and help educate the public on safety.

“Six out of ten residential fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms,” said IFSA Executive Director Philip Zaleski. “The Illinois Fire Safety Alliance is excited to have developed this program in cooperation with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to provide smoke alarms to Illinois residents and help reduce the number of fire injuries and deaths across the state.”

Through the collection of survey data, the IFSA wants to figure out why firefighters are finding smoke alarms that don’t work in Illinois homes.