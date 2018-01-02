Rock Springs celebrates Illinois Bicentennial with new exhibit

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Rock Springs Nature Center is celebrating the state's Bicentennial with a new exhibit that is now open.

Illinois is celebrating its 200th birthday this year. The new exhibit called, "Celebrating 200 Years: The Illinois Bicentennial," will let visitors experience the early years in Illinois' history. It will allow people to explore how Illinois became a state in 1818 and let people meet famous Illinoisans like Abraham Lincoln and Enrico Fermi.

The exhibit will be open through the end of 2018. Admission is free.

The Rock Springs Nature Center is open Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.