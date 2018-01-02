Dog killed, house destroyed in fire

NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) – A house fire claimed a dog’s life in the Neoga area.

At about 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, fire crews say they responded to a house at 981 Chestnut Ave. for a report of a fire. They found flames had already spread to the second-floor area of the 1 ½ story building.

Firefighters say they pulled the body of a dog from the house. Its exact cause of death is unknown at this time. No people were home when the fire started.

Investigators say a propane heater began thawing out water pipes in the house, causing the fire to start.

At about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, WAND-TV learned firefighters had successfully stopped the flames. A truck was still on the scene dealing with smoke at that time.

Neoga firefighters are continuing to investigate the scene.