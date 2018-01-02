K9 dies after five-year retirement

ASHKUM, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police have announced the passing of a K9 officer.

District 21 leaders say Dash died at 13 ½ years old. He served with state police from 2009 to 2012, working with Trooper Nick Shoemaker during that time.

Dash spent five years in retirement before troopers say he was peacefully put to rest.

His death came on Dec. 28, 2017.

“Dash will be greatly missed,” Illinois State Police said in a Tuesday statement.