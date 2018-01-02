Weekend fire claims man's life

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A weekend house fire caused the death of a Danville man.

A report from Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden says Charles Mullins, 52, died when flames broke out Saturday night at 26 S. Alexander St. in Danville.

The News-Gazette reports fire crews came to the scene after 8 p.m. Saturday and found flames showing at the front of the house. The building stands at one story and has wood framing.

The newspaper says firefighters cleared the scene at about 1 a.m. after some finishing overhaul work. The fire did not cause any other injuries.

Results from a Tuesday autopsy on Mullins are still pending.