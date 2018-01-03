ISU's Yarbrough sweeps MVC honors for second time

NORMAL -- Illinois State junior wing Milik Yarbrough came in with high expectations this season, his first of live action since transferring from Saint Louis University.



So far the 6-foot-6 graduate of Zion-Benton High School has lived up to the hype and then some. This week he was named both Missouri Valley Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week -- the second straight week in which he swept the awards.



Yarbrough is averaging 18.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, all of which are Top 10 in the conference. As for the number of other players who are in the Top 10 across the board, that'd be zero.