Decatur Police arrest 15 for DUI during holiday season

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 15 for impaired driving during it's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The Decatur Police Department, alongside the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across the state completed the campaign this week. From Dec. 18 through New Year's Day, the Decatur Police Department made 15 DUI arrests.

During the crackdown, the Decatur Police Department also issued the following:

3 Seat belt citations

13 Suspended/Revoked licenses

54 Uninsured motorists

27 Speeding citations

"It should come as no surprise to any driver that drunk driving is illegal and punishable by arrest and significant fines," said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. "The actions of those who choose to drive impaired are selfish. Hopefully, these offenders now realize their actions have serious and potentially fatal consequences, and we hope they will never put themselves or others at risk by driving impaired again."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 37,461 people died in 2016 motor vehicle traffic crashes, and 28 percent (10,497) died in crashes in which at least one driver had a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) at or above the 0.08 limit.