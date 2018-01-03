Man arrested on meth, firearm charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man is behind bars after police arrested him on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon and armed violence.

Police arrested 23-year-old Zachery M. Riley in the 1400 block of Broadway.

According to the arrest report, police say Riley was in the passenger seat of a car during a traffic stop. The driver and Riley fled on foot. Police soon located the suspects and found meth on Riley.

Police also found a semi-automatic handgun on him during the arrest. Due to the amount of meth found on Riley police believe his intent was delivery the drug.

Riley was transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.