Forsyth approves new TIF District

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – The village of Forsyth is growing. Thanks to a new TIF District that was passed on Tuesday.

The village hopes the TIF will encourage new businesses along the Route 51 corridor, including Hickory Point Mall and areas surrounding Maroa-Forsyth Grade School.

"Forsyth is well-established as the premier retail and restaurant market in Macon County," says Village of Forsyth Community & Economic Development Coordinator Andrew Zupkoff. "This TIF district, along with our strong traffic counts, and desirable community statistics such as household income, will ensure Forsyth remains the top choice for retailers and restaurants seeking to locate here."

Zupkoff also said the village will work with commercial real estate and development communities to encourage deals in Forsyth to make it a more desirable place to live.

The village is also seeking commercial additions through community marketing efforts.