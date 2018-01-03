Police searching for Decatur murder suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect who killed a Decatur man on Christmas night.

Decatur Police Department officials say they are looking for Floyd D. Banks on preliminary charges of murder.

On Dec. 25 around 9:24 p.m. police responded to the 1600 block of North 32nd Street for the report of a man shot. Officers found 39-year-old Marvin Murphy and emergency crews rushed him to a local hospital. He later died of his injuries.

A warrant was issued for Banks the following morning, but officers have not been able to locate him.

Police say Banks should considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to call Decatur police at 424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 423-TIPS.