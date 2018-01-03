Suicide prevention signs stolen from U of I campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Campus police are searching for a thief after suicide prevention signs were stolen from the University of Illinois.

Police said an unknown man took ten signs from stairwells in the campus parking garage in the 1000 block of Dorner Drive.

The thefts happened two days before Christmas around 1 p.m.

Police did not have an estimated value of the signs available.

Several other thefts were reported on campus over the past month. Those included a $500 bike that was taken, chainsaws and a hand blower taken from a Facilities and Services truck, stolen credit cards, and lockers that were broken into at the Activities and Recreation Center.