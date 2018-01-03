Homeless trying to keep warm spark house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Squatters trying to keep warm in a vacant house sparked a house fire Wednesday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

Crews were called to the home in the 1100 block of S. Second St. around 8 a.m.

Fire Chief Barry Helmerichs said the homeless individuals were able to escape after the fire broke out. The fire was mostly contained to the chimney, but the entire building sustained smoke and water damage.

No arrests have been made in connection with the fire, but the fire and police departments are investigating.