Illinois State Police hold contest to pick 100th anniversary logo

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois State Police want your help designing their 100th anniversary logo and are giving cash prizes for the top submissions.

ISP will be running the contest for two more months. ISP is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.

They have received about 50 submissions so far from citizens across the state. The contest will run through March 1 of this year.

Logos will be judged based on professionalism, theme, color, integrity, and nostalgia. The logo will be featured on websites, social media accounts, and on pamphlets and pins.

Logos cannot contain copyrighted images and should celebrate the past and future of ISP.

Contestants can submit up to three entries.

The top three logo design winners will take home cash prizes. First place will get $500. Second place will receive $200, and third place will get $100.

Designs can be submitted HERE. Paintings and drawings on canvas must be delivered to c/o ISPHF 100th Anniversary Logo Design Contest, ISP Public Information Office, 801 S. 7th St., Ste. 1100A, Springfield, IL 62703.

All logo designs will become property of the Illinois State Police.