Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after rollover crash on I-74

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman wanted on multiple warrants was arrested after crashing on I-74 early Wednesday morning.

21-year-old Catlin Cutrone of Danville crashed near the 176 milepost in Champaign County around 4:30 a.m.

Police said her vehicle left the roadway, because she was driving too fast for the road conditions. Her car flipped and landed on the roof.

She was taken to an area hospital, treated, and released to the custody of the Illinois State Police.

Cutrone had outstanding warrants and was also cited for driving with a suspended license, not having insurance, improper lane usage, and illegal transportation of alcohol.